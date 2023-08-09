Gilberto Mendoza was present at the IBA Boxing Continental – World Boxing Association

The president of the World Boxing Association (WBA), Gilberto Jesus Mendoza, was present this Tuesday at the Continental Boxing Championship in Cali, an event of the International Boxing Association (IBA) in which the best amateur fighters of the region participate.

The leader of the pioneer organization attended the finals of the youth category, which took place during the day and shared with the leader of IBA, Umar Kremlev, as well as different presidents of national federations such as Alberto Torres, from Colombia.

For Mendoza and the pioneer organization, amateur boxing is a branch that must be supported one hundred percent and for that reason he attended to see up close the relay talent and share with the athletes present, who showed all their affection to the executive.

“The boxers are the great protagonists of all this and that is why we leaders must be close to them at all times. Amateur boxing is very important and we have always made it a priority. It is nice to feel the warmth and to be present with so many talents in this tournament,” said Mendoza.

It was a great opportunity to see new faces but also to meet again with boxers he already knows and who have participated in WBA programs such as the Future Champions held in Medellin during 2020. Fighters like Vicky Davila, Lucas Fernandez, Tayoni Cedeno, Yoel Finol, among others, were in the camp and now continue to live in the elite of amateur boxing.

The Boxing Continental has the presence of all the delegations of the region and will end this August 9 with the elite finals.



