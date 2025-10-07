Power Meets Power in a Battle for the WBA Interim Title – World Boxing Association

Jaron Ennis and Uisma Lima will share center stage this Saturday night at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, where they’ll clash for the WBA interim super welterweight title in the main event of a card promoted by Matchroom Boxing.

Ennis, a former WBA welterweight champion, decided to move up in weight, and his status as an ex-titleholder earned him the right to fight for the interim belt. The American standout has been one of the most dominant forces in recent years, and in his most recent outing last April, he dismantled Eimantas Stanionis to capture the WBA welterweight strap.

Now 28 years old, “Boots” Ennis has won three of his last four bouts by knockout and enters this new division with the clear intention of keeping his destructive momentum alive and adding another black-and-gold belt to his collection in one of boxing’s toughest divisions.

Across the ring will stand Uisma Lima, a 32-year-old Angolan who currently sits at No. 8 in the WBA rankings. Lima has built a reputation as a rugged, durable fighter who never shies away from a challenge —and this one, undoubtedly, is the biggest test of his career. The African contender is coming off a statement-making knockout win over Shervantaigh Koopman in May, and he knows that shocking Ennis on Saturday would change the trajectory of his career overnight.

This week will feature a series of promotional activities leading up to Friday’s official weigh-in. Ennis enters the fight unbeaten, boasting a record of 34-0 (30 KOs), while Lima stands at 14-1 (10 KOs) and will look to deliver the performance of a lifetime under the bright lights of Philadelphia.