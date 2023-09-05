Dalakian and Yuri Akui reached an agreement and the bidding has been called off  – World Boxing Association

The purse bid for the flyweight world championship fight between Artem Dalakian and Seigo Yuri Akui was called off after both fighters’ teams notified the World Boxing Association (WBA) that they have reached an agreement to hold the bout.

The bid was scheduled for September 8 in Houston but both were able to close the deal before the date and duly informed the WBA.

Now, the WBA will give a regulatory deadline to send the signed contract with the details of date and place, which will confirm the fight between the 112 lbs. champion and the mandatory contender of the division.



