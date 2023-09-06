“I do this for myself”. – World Boxing Association

Chris Eubank Jr.’s victory over Liam Smith last Saturday in Manchester was resounding and showed his best features in this bout. The Brit has worked hard to return to the elite with a personal motivation that has brought him to this point.

Like any public figure, he has been singled out by comments from the press and the fans themselves, a situation that does not worry him, as he has assured, since he works to improve himself.

“A lot of people wrote me off and that’s fine, it’s part of boxing. I’m not doing this for others or to prove people wrong. I’m doing it for myself, I’m doing it for my family and my legacy. I’m doing it so I can look back on my career and be happy, I was very happy with the performance,” the fighter assured Sky Sports after his weekend win.

About the fight, he stressed that his strategy went perfectly well, and that was the key to his victory over Smith.

“Everything went well, I did what I knew would work against a fighter like Liam. He is very good, but his defense is not impenetrable. I can land good punches if I put them at the right angle and if I keep throwing them. I’m confident and I know the speed and power is there. I didn’t give him a break and we got the win,” he continued.

The victory was important for his career as it reaffirms him as one of the good middleweight fighters and, in addition, he managed to get his rematch against Smith, who had beaten him in January.



