Kenshiro held a public workout just days before facing Budler  – World Boxing Association

Kenshiro Teraji held a public workout on Thursday with days left before his World Boxing Association (WBA) light flyweight championship defense against Hekkie Budler.

The Japanese will step into the ring for a new defense of his crown in Tokyo on September 18 and with a little more than a week to go, he held this training session in front of the press in the Japanese capital.

Teraji showed his physical condition and did some work with his team of trainers, while posing for the cameras and answering questions from the press.

The champion assured he is ready for this fight against the South African, a very experienced opponent and former world champion who has great tools, but whom he is confident of defeating to retain his black and gold belt, in addition to the WBC belt, which is also in his possession.

It will be the second defense of the WBA belt for Teraji, who won it in November 2022 against Hiroto Kyoguchi and defended it for the first time against Anthony Olascuaga in April this year.



