HEAVYWEIGHT CONTENDER JERRY “SLUGGER” FORREST RETURNS TOMORROW NIGHT IN RICHMOND, VA – DiBella Entertainment

Heavyweight contender Jerry “Slugger” Forrest(26-6-2, 20 KOs), of Newport News, VA, returns to the ring tomorrow night near his hometown headlining an event at John Marshall Hall, in Richmond, VA. He will take on Robert Hall Jr. (14-1, 11 KOs) in the eight-round main event. The card, titled “Ritz & Rumble” and promoted by River City Promotions, will be streamed live on FITE+ at 7:00pm ET.

“I’m thrilled to get back into the ring after taking some time off after my last fight. I’ve studied Hall and I know he’s not as fast as me nor can he keep up with my pressure. I believe that no one can beat me when I’m 100 percent healthy and in shape. I’ve had a great training camp with my new head coach, Eric Ash, out of his gym, Vintage Boxing Gym & Fitness, in Richmond, VA. The gym is actually down the road from where one of Lou DiBella’s MiLB baseball teams, the Richmond Flying Squirrels, play. We went to a few games and the team helped promote the event with their fans,” said Forrest.

“Last year, I was dealing with injuries going into both of my fights. Following the Jared Anderson fight, I took some time off to heal and now I am fully healthy. After I get this win, I’ll be looking to get right back into the mix. There are a lot of opportunities at heavyweight right now and I’ve already proven that I can compete at the top of the division.”

Last year, Forrest battled rising contender Jared Anderson and former world title challenger Kubrat Pulev. In 2021, Forrest engaged in back-to-back slugfests, both of which ended in controversial draws, against then-undefeated Chinese southpaw Zhilei Zhang and a rematch against top-rated contender Michael Hunter. Most observers felt that Forrest deserved to win both bouts.

The heavy-handed southpaw was given the nickname “Slugger” by his grandmother after he survived complications from his birth. Forrest, whose father is a master chief petty officer in the US Navy aboard the USS Nimitz, was employed as a nuclear electrician for 10 years, working on submarines and aircraft carriers at the outset of his boxing career.

Forrest’s opponent tomorrow, the six-foot-three Hall Jr., from Johnson City, TN, is a former WBC USA titlist. He is coming off of a three-fight winning streak, all by knockout, following his only defeat in 2017. He has shown that he is a dangerous adversary and is capable of causing an upset, evidenced by his 10-round unanimous decision victory against the previously unbeaten prospect Dimar Ortuz.

