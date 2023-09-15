McKENZIE MORRISON SIGNS CO-PROMOTIONAL DEAL WITH DIBELLA ENTERTAINMENT AND HOLDEN PRODUCTIONS – DiBella Entertainment

DiBella Entertainment has joined Holden Productions in signing a co-promotional agreement with heavyweight McKenzie Morrison, son of legendary heavyweight Tommy Morrison.

The 33-year-old Morrison (20-1-2, 18 KOs) is best known to boxing fans for his fifth-round stoppage of Hasim Rahman Jr. in April 2022 at the Virgin Hotel in Las Vegas. The fight, billed as “Sons of Legends,” saw Morrison win the WBC USA heavyweight championship.

Morrison began training when he was 19 years old, foregoing college basketball scholarships that he’d earned as a standout in high school. He made his professional debut in October 2014, scoring a first-round knockout over Marvin Babe, despite never having stepped into the ring as an amateur. He would go on to remain unbeaten until his last fight in October 2022, when he lost on points to Robert Sims.

Family legacy is important to Morrison. He trained with his father before the elder Morrison’s death in 2013. His father’s lessons stuck with him, including a mantra that Tommy would drill into his son: “Speed generates power.”

His father’s death devastated him. “I still had a goal,” said Morrison. “I just lost the one person that was guiding me.”

Said Morrison of his signing, “I have spent these past few days with my family and in prayer. God has led me to a career-altering decision that I am beyond excited to announce. My father, Tommy Morrison, had a lot of good people in his circle, but one of the most pivotal being Tony Holden. Another man I have looked up to during my career is Lou DiBella, one of the most influential promoters in boxing. DiBella and Holden made a decision to partner together to co-promote me in my career. Deciding to sign with Lou DiBella and Tony Holden as co-promoters has been one of the most important moments in my career thus far. I am beyond blessed, and excited to continue my adventure with these two amazing men in my corner.”

Morrison went on to say that he’d known Holden since childhood, and he was pleased that their relationship had come full circle.

“I’m pleased to be working with Kenzie Morrison and I’m confident that I can help him get the opportunities he’s working so hard for,” said Lou DiBella, President of DiBella Entertainment. “I knew his dad well; he was an unforgettable heavyweight fighter with a huge heart. It’s my pleasure to help Kenzie chase his dreams and honor his father.”

“Kenzie is very athletic and gifted. I’m excited to see where he goes in the near future,” said Tony Holden, President of Holden Productions. “I promoted his father, Tommy Morrison, and he was a dear friend of mine, so it’s always special to work with Kenzie. I’m happy to join forces with my good friend Lou DiBella.”

For the past several years, Morrison, who lives in Fayetteville, AR, with his partner, Kristen, and their son, Sebastian, has trained with Kevin Lightburn at Straight Right Boxing & Fitness in nearby Springdale, AR. Look for him in the ring under the DiBella Entertainment banner in the coming months.

DiBella Entertainment

Instagram: @DiBellaEnt

Twitter: @LouDiBella, @DiBellaEnt

Facebook: @DiBellaEntertainment