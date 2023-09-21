Batyrzhan Jukembayev won the North American intercontinental super lightweight belt – World Boxing Association

Kazakhstan boxer Batyrzhan Jukembayev defeated Argentina’s Hugo Roldan on Wednesday night in Plant, Florida, United States, and won the WBA 140 lbs. intercontinental belt. The judges’ decision was split with cards: 92-97/96-93/95-94.

Jukembayev had difficulties to unleash his body-to-body and power boxing, but in the whole fight the firmness of his punches and a permanent intention to cut the distances to put Roldan in trouble.

A fight with some messy moments, made the technique of the now Canadian based fighter stand out. And at 32 years of age, the one nicknamed “777”, climbs a step on the ladder towards the intimate goal of sport consecration.

In May 2021, the Kazakh had his world title shot against Subriel Matias when he got his first defeat as a professional in a dramatic fight until the eighth round when his corner decided to stop the actions.

Then, he added two consecutive victories, and with this third one, he extends his record to 21 victories with 16 knockouts and only 1 defeat.



