Lubin beats Ramos in WBA eliminator – World Boxing Association

Erickson Lubin scored a close victory over Jesus Ramos in their World Boxing Association super welterweight eliminator fight on Saturday at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The Florida native came away with cards of 117-111, 116-112 and 115-113 in a fight in where he had to pull out all his tools to beat an opponent who sought the fight at all times.

Lubin was not the favorite but put on a great boxing performance to achieve an extremely important victory that puts him on the doorstep of a world title showdown.

The 28-year-old fighter proved, once again, that he has the quality to defeat top level opponents and won his 26th fight, with 2 defeats and 18 knockouts. Ramos has a record of 20 wins, 1 loss and 16 knockouts.



