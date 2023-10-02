BROADWAY BOXING RETURNS TO THE EDISON BALLROOM IN NEW YORK CITY ON TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 7, WITH PRO-AM “HEROS ON THE HUDSON FEATURING JAMEL HERRING VERSUS UNBEATEN NICK MOLINA LIVE ON DAZN – DiBella Entertainment

TICKETS ON SALE NOW – PROCEEDS GO TO SUPPORT MILITARY CHARITIES

Broadway Boxing, presented by DiBella Entertainment, returns to the Edison Ballroom in New York City, on Tuesday, November 7, for “Heroes On The Hudson” – a One Night Only event to support the heroic veterans of the United States Armed Forces. The evening will kick off with five amateur bouts, each featuring an NYPD officer or military veteran, and will conclude with four world-class professional bouts. In the main event, former WBO junior lightweight world champion and US Marine, Jamel Herring, returns to the ring for the first time in over a year to begin his quest for a second world title versus the unbeaten Nick Molina.

The professional boxing portion of the card, featuring Herring vs. Molina, will air live exclusively on DAZN, beginning at 8:00 PM ET. The amateur bouts, sanctioned by USA Boxing, will be exclusive to those in attendance.

“Heroes On The Hudson” is proudly sponsored by Morgan Stanley and Cavu Securities. Proceeds from the event will go to support Merging Vets and Players and the West Point Society of New York.

Tickets for “Heroes On The Hudson” are on sale now and can be purchased via Telecharge.com or by calling (800) 447-7400. Tables of 10, including a sit-down dinner, are $10,000. Ringside seats, including buffet, are $250 plus ticket fees. Standing Room Only tickets are $125 plus ticket fees. All tickets, regardless of price, include open bar. Edison Ballroom is located at 240 West 47th Street, New York, NY 10036. Doors will open on the night of the event at 5:30 PM ET, with the first bout scheduled for 6:00 PM ET.

“I’m thrilled to be promoting this show honoring our veterans to whom we all owe so much,” said Lou DiBella, President of DiBella Entertainment. “There is not a more perfect fighter to headline this event than Jamel ‘Semper Fi’ Herring, a champion and proud Marine Veteran. Following their service, our veterans deserve our continued support; they’ve earned it. I am pleased that this night will benefit Merging Vets and Players and the West Point Society of New York. I thank Morgan Stanley, Cavu Securities and all of the sponsors who are making this night possible.”

“We are thrilled to be broadcasting this brilliant event, raising money for a great cause,” said Jared Kass, SVP North America. “Jamel Herring has a storied history both in and out the ring and we look forward to him fighting live on DAZN on November 7.”

“I thought I could stay away, but I miss the excitement and action of a good fight. And of course, I’ve missed the fans,” said former world champion Jamel Herring. “But what’s really driving me is the opportunity to fight on Veterans Day week to honor the men and women I served with. This event is for a great charitable cause, and my focus is to become a world champion yet again. I can’t wait to step back into the ring and give it my all.”

“The entire membership of the West Point Society of New York (WPSNY) is grateful for the support of the sponsors, and we are especially grateful to the boxers, both professional and amateur, who are giving their sweat and blood in the ring in support of MVP’s mission on behalf of America’s veterans,” said WPSNY President Chuck Thompson.

“I’m extremely excited to partner on the upcoming charity event, ‘Heroes On The Hudson’, which benefits Merging Vets and Players (MVP). It’s an incredible opportunity to witness the unwavering determination and resilience of veterans and athletes coming together (and duking it out) for a common cause,” said Nate Boyer, Co-Founder of MVP.

With Veterans Day approaching later that week, Boyer took a moment to reflect on the sacrifices made by those who serve(d) in uniform, remarking, “As we approach Veterans Day, we’re especially humbled by the dedication and sacrifice of all those who have worn the camouflage. This event serves as a testament to the enduring spirit of our veterans and athletes, demonstrating the strength and camaraderie that defines their journeys.”

Former world champion and US Olympian Jamel “Semper Fi” Herring (23-4, 11 KOs) will make his ring return in the eight-round junior lightweight main event against the unbeaten Nick Molina (13-0, 5 KOs), of Lowell, MA. Born in Rockville Centre, NY, and now living in Cincinnati, OH, Herring is a US Marine Corps Veteran who served two tours of duty in Iraq. In 2019, he defeated Japan’s Masayuki Ito to capture the WBO super featherweight world championship. He then defended his title three times, including a sixth-round stoppage win against former world champion Carl Frampton in April 2021. Now, Herring is ready to begin his comeback toward another world title opportunity.

World ranked bantamweight contender Mikiah Kreps (6-0, 3 KOs), of Niagara Falls, NY, will compete in a 10-round contest on the undercard. Co-managed by Herring and Jerry Casarez, Kreps last fought on May 21, earning a first-round stoppage victory in Niagara Falls, Canada. As a highly accomplished amateur, Kreps won gold at the 2018 Elite National Championships, the 2017 Eastern Elite Qualifier and 2014 National Golden Gloves.

Two other exciting bouts will highlight the undercard on DAZN. Six-foot-six heavyweight southpaw Roney Hines (12-0-1, 8 KOs), a National Golden Gloves champion from Cleveland, OH, will compete against Robert Hall Jr. (14-2, 11 KOs), of Johnson City, TN, in an eight-round contest. In pursuit of another world title opportunity, two-time world champion, Miyo Yoshida (16-3), from Kayoshima, Japan, will face Josefina Vega, of Quito, Ecuador, in a super flyweight bout scheduled for eight rounds.

For more information on the event, please contact DiBella Entertainment at (212) 947-2577.

DiBella Entertainment

Instagram: @DiBellaEnt

Twitter: @LouDiBella, @DiBellaEnt

Facebook: @DiBellaEntertainment