“Zurdo” Ramirez to face Joe Smith in WBA elimination bout – World Boxing Association

Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez will face Joe Smith Jr. this Saturday in a World Boxing Association (WBA) cruiserweight eliminator at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, Nevada, United States.

The Mexican will return to the ring after his last fight last year against Dmitry Bivol and will have an important fight against a strong opponent in search of a title shot in a new division.

Ramirez has been working hard in search of a big fight and now he will be headlining in Las Vegas at the Golden Boy Promotions event this weekend.

Smith is in a similar situation as he lost his most recent fight against Arthur Beterbiev by knockout. However, he has taken his time before returning to the ring and will now have a big challenge against Ramirez.

The official weigh-in for the fight will take place on Friday and once they make the 200 pounds they will be ready to step into the ring. Ramirez has a record of 44 wins, 1 loss and 30 knockouts, while Smith has 28 wins, 4 losses and 22 knockouts.



