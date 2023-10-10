McCormack to face Robson in November  – World Boxing Association

Tokyo 2020 Olympic silver medalist Pat McCormack will contest the World Boxing Association (WBA) Intercontinental belt against undefeated Peter Dobson on November 11 at the Newcastle Arena in Newcastle, England.

This will be McCormack’s sixth professional fight with the opportunity to win a new regional championship in a category as complicated and competitive as welterweight.

The 28-year-old Englishman knows he must prove himself against good opponents and this challenge will serve to know his level at the professional level. After winning his silver medal in Japan, he made his professional boxing debut in 2022 and since then has shown strength and good fights.

Donso, 33, has good experience and has fought on big stages. This will be the first fight outside the United States for the New Yorker and he will be looking to surprise the locals and maintain his good professional record.

McCormack comes in with 5 wins in as many fights, 4 of them wins before the cut. Robson, on the other hand, is undefeated with 16 wins and 9 knockouts.



