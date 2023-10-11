Dalakian-Akui on 15/11 in Kokugikan  – World Boxing Association

World Boxing Association (WBA) flyweight world champion, Ukrainian Artem Dalakian, will face Seigo Yuri Akui in a mandatory fight of the pioneer body on November 15, in Kokugikan, Japan.

The bout will be part of the Top Rank event and will be the co-main event between Takuma Inoue and Jerwin Ancajaa in the main bout for the WBA 118-pound belt.

Dalakian will face his mandatory opponent away from home in what is a big challenge for the champion. He is coming off a tough fight in January against David “Medallita” Jimenez, in which he had to work hard to win by unanimous decision.

The Azerbaijan native but Ukrainian national knows what it’s like to face good opponents and that’s why he has a great career in which he remains undefeated at 36 years of age.

Seigo Yuri Akui has earned his spot thanks to his recent performances, accumulating six wins in a row since 2019 and has won fights against good level opponents to move up in his career to earn this opportunity. At 28 years of age, he will be going for his first world opportunity and wants to make the most of this home showdown.

Dalakian has 22 wins, no losses and 15 knockouts. Akui has 18 wins, 2 defeats, 1 draw and 11 wins before the fast track.



