Spomer knocks out Prat and is the new WBA Intercontinental champion – World Boxing Association

German Slawa Spomer shocked Milan Prat and won the World Boxing Association (WBA) Intercontinental super welterweight belt on Saturday with a 10th round technical knockout.

The bout held at the Rudolf Weber Arena, in Oberhausen, Germany, had the home fighter as the main protagonist in a fight in which he did not start as a favorite but managed to solve in a great way to break through at 154 pounds.

Spomer put on a dominating performance and dropped Prat three times, a good French prospect who had already fought several times on German soil and who has great talent in the category. The local fighter came out looking for the fight and showed a devastating version to get the win in the last part of the fight and became the new WBA regional champion.

Now, his record is 19 wins, no losses and 10 knockouts, while Prat has a record of 20 wins, 1 loss and 16 knockouts.



