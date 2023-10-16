Picazo defeated Escobar and is the new WBA Continental North America champion  – World Boxing Association

Israel Rodriguez Picazo became the new World Boxing Association (WBA) Continental North America super bantamweight champion after defeating Hector Escobar by unanimous decision last Friday in Culiacan, Sinaloa.

The Mexican got cards of 97-92, 97.92 and 96-93 to capture the regional belt in a tough fight against Escobar in which he had to put all his tools into practice to win.

It was an exchange bout with a lot of intensity from both fighters. Both had their moments during the fight but Picazo was able to take advantage of his style and take advantage in many sections to take away the undefeated “werito”.

This was the 29th victory for the Tlaxcala native, a belt that puts him in a great position to face better challenges. He has 5 losses and 19 knockouts. In Escobar’s case, he has 18 wins, 1 loss and 15 knockouts.



