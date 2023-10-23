Catterall dominated Linares to retain his WBA regional crown – World Boxing Association

Jack Catterall dominated Jorge Linares and retained his World Boxing Association (WBA) Inter-Continental super lightweight belt with a unanimous decision on Saturday at the Echo Arena, Liverpool, England.

The British fighter won the 12-round decision over the Venezuelan veteran in the main event of the Matchroom Boxing event by scores of 116-112, 116-112 and 117-111.

Catterall fought very cautiously but always looking to take advantage on the scorecards and make clear his dominance against Linares. He used his jab well and was able to connect power punches to the humanity of the “Golden Boy” to score points in his victory.

In the fifth round he connected a good upper that put Linares in bad conditions but he overcame that round and was able to continue until the end. Linares tried to fight at a distance and use his right hand in the form of a straight right hand to hurt Catterall but it was not enough.

After the fight, the Venezuelan announced his retirement from boxing after a long career that ended with world championships in three different categories and with 47 wins, 9 losses and 29 knockouts.

Catterall, after the victory, now has 28 wins, 1 loss and 13 knockouts.



