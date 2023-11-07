FRIDAY FEBRUARY 23, 2024 “ROCKIN’ FIGHTS” 46 TICKETS ON SALE NOW!

HUNTINGTON, NY (November 7, 2023) – Joe DeGuardia’s Star Boxing announced four new 2024 dates for the renowned “Rockin’ Fights” series at the #1 Pollstar club venue in the world, The Paramount in Huntington, New York.

Star Boxing will next return to The Paramount with “Rockin’ Fights” 46 on Friday, February 23, 2024. Tickets for the event are on sale now and can be purchased HERE. Whether you are attending your first professional boxing card, buying a holiday gift for a family member or friend or coming to your 46th straight “Rockin’ Fights,” the thrilling action will have you on the edge of your seat, guaranteed.

Every 2023 “Rockin’ Fights” date SOLD OUT, which means you should not wait to get your tickets for the upcoming “Rockin’ Fights” fight dates! See you at the fights.