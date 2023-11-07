Masoud vs. Sanmartin for the WBA Intercontinental Belt  – World Boxing Association

Shabaz Masoud and Jose Sanmartin will fight for the World Boxing Association (WBA) Intercontinental super bantamweight belt when they step into the ring at the Echo Arena in Liverpool, United Kingdom, this Saturday, November 11.

The fight has been rescheduled, as it was originally scheduled for October 21 but Masoud’s health problems after the weigh-in forced the fight to be postponed.

Masoud comes from defeating and undefeated Jack Bateson in November 2022 and that has given him a great dimension to his career. At 27 years of age, he knows he is facing a big opportunity and needs to make a good impression to continue earning good opportunities.

Sanmartin is a 31-year-old veteran who is used to fighting away from home and always puts up great fights. He has recently faced top-notch opponents and has a great record to back him up for an away win.

The home fighter is undefeated in 11 fights, 4 of them won by knockout. The South American has 34 wins, 7 losses, 1 draw and 21 knockouts.



