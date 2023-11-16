Bivol-Arthur confirmed for December 23rd – World Boxing Association

Dmitry Bivol will return to the ring on December 23 in Ryad, Saudi Arabia, to defend his World Boxing Association (WBA) light heavyweight belt against Lyndon Arthur.

The Kingdom Arena of the stunning Saudi Arabian city will be the venue for the return of the Kyrgyzstan native fighter who has Russian nationality and wants to end the year in the best way with a new successful defense of his crown.

Bivol has not fought since last year when he defeated Gilberto Ramirez by unanimous decision in Abu Dhabi. After a great 2022, the Russian has been waiting for his next submission and now he will get another chance to show why he is one of the best in the world today.

Arthur is a strong contender who has faced a number of top level opponents and knows he has a great chance to leap to greatness in this showdown. The Briton comes in with four wins in a row, three of those wins have been by knockout, and he hasn’t lost a fight since 2021.

On the evening of December 23 there will be other big names such as Anthony Joshua or Deontay Wilder, who will appear for heavyweight fights.

Bivol has a record of 21 wins, no losses and 11 knockouts, while Arthur has 23 wins, 1 loss and 16 knockouts.



