Pride and legacy at stake – World Boxing Association

The second fight between Chantelle Cameron and Katie Taylor, where the World Boxing Association (WBA) super lightweight belt will be on the line, in addition to the WBO, IBF and WBC belts, will have a lot on the line for both fighters.

Cameron and Taylor will step into the ring at the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland, for their second consecutive bout after the former claimed victory on May 20 at the same venue and retained her belts.

At that time, Taylor moved up in class from lightweight to 140 pounds with the certainty that she could defeat the undisputed champion, maintain her undefeated record and retain the upperweight belts. However, she ran into a tough opponent who did not allow her to accomplish her goal and defeated her on her home turf to spoil her party.

It was the first time that Taylor has taken an adverse result and now for the first time she will arrive with the certainty that an opponent is capable of defeating her. Evidently she has taken this challenge very personal and wants to reverse the situation and prove that she is the best of this era.

Cameron wanted the fight from the beginning and it was very motivating for her to feel underrated by the confidence with which Taylor moved up in class to face her. The Briton stood toe to toe to retain her belts and now she sees that Taylor goes to the rematch with more desire and with the same confidence as before, which makes her even more motivated and has the goal of repeating the dose to make clear her superiority.

Cameron and Taylor have already turned their confrontation into a great rivalry and this Saturday is expected to be an equally or even more entertaining fight than the first one. Cameron has a record of 18 wins, no losses and 8 knockouts, while Taylor comes in with a record of 22 wins, 1 loss and 6 knockouts.



