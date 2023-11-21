Garcia vs. Roach this Saturday for the WBA belt – World Boxing Association

Hector Garcia is ready to step into the ring this Saturday to defend his World Boxing Association (WBA) super featherweight crown against Lamont Roach Jr. at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Dominican champion will return to his weight class after moving up to lightweight and losing to Gervonta Davis in January of this year. He will take his mandatory fight against Roach and aims to prove that despite his recent loss, he is still one of the best in his weight class.

Roach Jr. earned his right to face the champion after defeating Venezuelan Angel Rodriguez in a WBA eliminator last year. Now he will have his big opportunity and he knows he must make a perfect fight based on his speed and mobility to beat a reigning champion like the Caribbean fighter.

Garcia comes into the fight with a record of 16 wins, 1 loss and 10 knockouts, while Roach has 23 wins, 1 loss, 1 draw and 9 knockouts.



