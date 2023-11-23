Garcia and Roach had their public workout  – World Boxing Association

Hector Garcia and Lamont Roach participated in the public workout prior to their fight this Saturday in Las Vegas for the World Boxing Association (WBA) super featherweight title.

As is customary, Premier Boxing Promotions organized this workout for the all fighters to have the opportunity to step into the ring and show a little of their skills to the fans and the press, as well have pictures taken and give interviews once they finish their session.

Both, Garcia and Roach worked with their teams in different soft exercises and showed off their fitness, which helps those present to imagine how they have worked in their camps and how they are coming into this fight.

On Thursday will be the official press conference and Friday they will step on the scales, where both have to make 130 pounds or less to be eligible for the world title fight.



