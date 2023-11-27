Home / Boxing News / Cully is new WBA Continental Europe lightweight champion – World Boxing Association

Irish Gary Cully returned to winning ways and won the Continental Europe lightweight belt by a split decision against Reece Mould on cards of 97-93, 93-97 and 96-93. 

Cully had lost the only fight of his career to Mexico’s Jose Felix but returned to the ring in Dublin’s 3Arena to fight for 12 rounds and earn a big win over Mould.

Cully had a great opportunity to take on the then regional champion and he didn’t waste it. It was a tough fight in which he had to overcome moments of adversity but in the end he managed to overcome his opponent in spite of everything. 

The 27-year-old southpaw fighter reached 17 fights won, while he has lost on 1 occasion and has knocked out 10 opponents. On Mould’s side, he now has 18 wins, 2 losses and 6 knockouts.



