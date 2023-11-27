Yesica Nery Plata for another defense at 108 lbs.  – World Boxing Association

A new defense for World Boxing Association Women’s Bantamweight Champion Yesica Nery Plata on December 16 at the Weihnachtscirkus in Karlsruhe, Germany, against local Sarah Bormann.

Mexican boxer Nery Plata surprised the world when she won the 108-pound WBA super champion title on March 11, 2022 in Panama against the emblematic Yesica Bopp of Argentina.

Almost a year after that achievement, Plata traveled to Canada on January 13 of this year and took the undefeated title from local Kim Clavel in a unanimous decision.

Used to being a visitor, Nery Plata, 29, is preparing with the self-confidence that brought her to the present to face German fighter Sarah Bormann and not only defend her WBA super champion belt but also unify with Bormann the WBC belt of which Bormann holds a portion as interim.

Bormann at 33 has a proven background that makes her a high profile opponent like the ones Nery Plata has faced. She made her pro debut on December 15, 2017 and has never lost a fight since.

Bormann has fought away from home only once when she defeated Spain’s Catalina Diaz at minimum weight in Serbia on May 21, 2021 earning Bormann four regional belts at that weight. Exactly one year later at home she faced another historic Mexican Ana Arrazola and conquered 2 new belts.

Each one carries with it a great record. The German Olympian with a great amateur career, Sarah Bormann, will come to the fight with 17 victories of which 7 were finished before the limit and no defeats. While the super champion of the pioneer organization has more experience in the rented field: 29 wins with 3 knockouts and only 2 defeats.



