The WBA KO Drugs event in Orlando was a success – World Boxing Association

The World Boxing Association (WBA) KO Drugs that took place on Friday night at the Caribe Royale Hotel in Orlando, ahead of the pioneer organization’s 102nd Convention, was a success and was full of great fights.

The event, attended by WBA President Gilberto Jesus Mendoza, featured several outstanding fighters such as Fradimil, who won the fedelatin lightweight belt by decision over Idalberto Umara in the night’s main event.

Kevin Hayler Brown won the super lightweight Continental Americas title with a five round knockout over Marcos Jimenez. The Cuban displayed great boxing and strength to defeat a tough Mexican to continue his climb in his career.

Mexico’s Israel Picazo was another highlight of the night by knocking out Colombian Wilner Soto in an eight round super bantamweight bout.

Aaron Aponte also stood out with a unanimous decision victory over Roberto Almazan in a six round super lightweight bout, while Leonardo Padilla and Jeremy Hill tied for the Latin American Continental lightweight belt.

The KO Drugs featured great fights and the participation of quality boxers from several countries.



