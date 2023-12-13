WBA gave Ugás a new belt – World Boxing Association

President Gilberto Jesus Mendoza presented a new World Boxing Association (WBA) belt to former world champion, Cuban Yordenis Ugas, during the opening ceremony of the pioneering body’s 102nd Convention at the Caribe Royale Hotel in Orlando, Florida.

Ugás suffered a robbery at his home in Las Vegas this year and among the items taken was his championship belt. The WBA pledged to give him a new version after the unfortunate event and this event served as the perfect moment to hand it over.

Ugás could not hide his happiness for recovering the black and gold belt that cost him so much effort to win and that is a great symbol of all the sacrifice throughout his career and all the good and bad moments he has had to go through to be in the elite of the sport and leave his mark.

The WBA congratulates Ugas and thanks him for always representing the organization with such integrity and for being an example to the youth and the world.



