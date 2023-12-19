Bivol vs Arthur for WBA title in Arabia  – World Boxing Association

Dmitry Bivol will defend his World Boxing Association (WBA) Light Heavyweight Super Championship against Lyndon Arthur this Saturday. The big event to be held at the Kingdom Arena in Ryad, Saudi Arabia, will feature the Russian in one of the main fights in defense of his black and gold crown.

Bivol will be making his first fight of 2023, as he has not fought since November last year when he retained his title by defeating Gilberto Ramirez by unanimous decision. Now he will return to the ring in an event that has the presence of figures such as Anthony Joshua, Deontay Wilder, Jai Opetaia, among others.

The WBA champion has a long reign and has been one of the most solid champions in recent years. He defeated “Canelo” Alvarez last year and cut off a new years unbeaten streak.

Arthur is a 32-year-old Briton who comes in on a four-fight winning streak, three of those by knockout, and knows he is facing the most important fight of his career. The Manchester native has defeated top level opponents including Anthony Yarde, which is why he represents a danger for the champion.

Bivol is undefeated in 21 fights, with 13 knockouts, while Arthur has 23 wins, 1 loss and 16 knockouts.



