Rodriguez and Acevedo will have a rematch for WBA Fedelatin belt  – World Boxing Association

Undefeated Victor Ezequiel Rodriguez will face Jose Hugo Acevedo this Friday for the vacant World Boxing Association (WBA) Fedelatin super welterweight belt at the Estadio Superdomo, in La Rioja, Argentina.

The fight will be a rematch after their fight last October 14 draw and in which they also sought the regional crown of the pioneer organization, which was left without an owner at that time.

Now they will have a second chance and both want to make the necessary adjustments to tip the scales in their favor and become the new Fedelatin 154-pound champion.

Rodriguez, 27 years old and a native of Uruguay, before his recent draw with Acevedo was coming from three knockouts in a row and on a roll, so he is always a dangerous opponent and has proven so.

In the case of Acevedo, he is from Argentina and is 29 years old. The fighter from Santiago del Estero is a tough opponent who is not in his best moment but has faced good fighters and has always shown grit in the ring. He wants to win this time to help him move up in his career and being in front of his people will be a great motivation.

Rodriguez has a record of 12 wins, no losses, 1 draw and 6 knockouts, while Acevedo has 14 wins, 5 losses, 3 draws and 8 knockouts.



