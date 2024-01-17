Cañizales is already in Japan for his fight with Teraji  – World Boxing Association

Venezuelan Carlos Cañizales arrived in Japan for his showdown against World Boxing Association (WBA) super flyweight champion Kenshiro Teraji next Tuesday, January 23.

The former world champion is ready for a new opportunity and knows it won’t be easy, but he assured he is one hundred percent ready for the challenge ahead.

“CCC”, as the South American is nicknamed, did a public training session in which he was seen in excellent shape during the work together with his trainer. Shadow work, some movement and some soft combinations predominated in the session that took place this Tuesday.

The 30-year-old fighter will culminate his preparation in these previous days and will try to adapt to the schedule and the weather in Osaka, where he will step into the ring in a week’s time with the goal of winning the black and gold belt.



