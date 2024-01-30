Williams defends his WBA International crown against Mbumba-Yassa  – World Boxing Association

Austin Williams will return to the ring this Saturday to defend his World Boxing Association (WBA) International belt against undefeated Armel Mbumba-Yassa at The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“Ammo” Williams is one of the most exciting prospects at middleweight and has been earning a spot in the division thanks to his performance since his debut in 2019. He has shown good boxing and respectable power, which has led him to resounding victories and, of course, to be WBA regional champion.

This time he will face Mbumba-Yassa, a German of Congolese origin who is undefeated and was given last minute notice of this bout but has been prepared for an opportunity like this. The 28-year-old fighter knows he has a lot to gain and a win would give him a lot of notoriety.

Williams has 15 wins and 10 knockouts in his professional career, while Mbumba-Yassa has 10 wins and 7 knockouts.



