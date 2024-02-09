Estrada and Valle were face to fave in the first press conference  – World Boxing Association

Seniesa Estrada and Yokasta Valle met on Wednesday at the first press conference for their March 29 fight, which will take place in Glendale, Arizona.

The four belts were the main attraction in this presentation event. Estrada was wearing her black and gold World Boxing Association (WBA) title as well as the WBC belt, while Valle had her WBO and IBF belts.

Both spoke to the press about the importance of this fight, which will define the undisputed minimum weight champion and put the winner at the top of the pound-for-pound list.

Both women will continue their preparation camps with about two months to go before the fight. Estrada has a record of 25 wins, no losses and 9 knockouts, while Valle has 30 wins, 2 losses and 9 knockouts.



