STARBOXING.TV TO AIR TWO LIVE SHOWS IN NEXT SIX DAYS FOR ITS LOYAL SUBSCRIBERS

Hollywood Hills, FL (February 17, 2024) – Star Boxing is pleased to announce two fight cards will be streamed live and direct on StarBoxing.TV to all current subscribers over the next six days.

TODAY! HOLLYWOOD HEARTBREAK | Saturday February 17 | 12PM ET

The live stream event will take place TODAY February 17, 2023 starting at 12PM ET from Hollywood Hills, Florida. Flacco’s Community Gym in association with StarBoxing.TV present: Hollywood Heartbreak Amateur Boxing Show, featuring some of the top amateur boxing talent in Florida.

ROCKIN’ FIGHTS 46 | Friday, February 23 | 7PM ET

Just six days later on February 23, the entire eight fight card at Star Boxing’s Rockin’ Fights 46 will air live, featuring a championship double heade that includes, WENDY “HAITIAN FIRE” TOUSSAINT (15-2 7KOs) vs MPONDA “THE EGYPTIAN PRINCE” KALUNGA (11-2 3KOs) in a 10 round WBA Continental USA Super Welterweight Championship feature bout.

In the co-feature, #9 (WBC) and #14 (WBA) world rated cruiserweight and WBC Continental America’s and NABA Gold Champion SIMONE “THE ITALIAN TANK” FEDERICI (20-2-1 8KOs) will put his titles on the line against former IBO World Champion, BLAKE “IL CAPO” CAPARELLO (34-4-1 14KOs) over 10 rounds.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH