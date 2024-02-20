Home / Boxing News / Toussaint takes on Kalunga this Friday in New York City  – World Boxing Association

Toussaint takes on Kalunga this Friday in New York City  – World Boxing Association

World Boxing Association 4 hours ago Boxing News

Wendy Toussaint and Mponda Kalunga will contest the World Boxing Association (WBA) Continental USA super welterweight belt this Friday at the Paramount Theatre in New York. 

Toussaint, a native of Haiti and U.S. citizen, is coming off a unanimous decision win over Jerome Jones, whom he knocked out in the third round on October 28. The 32-year-old fighter is not at his best in terms of results but he feels he is in top shape and only a win is worth it in this bout. 

Kalunga was born in Egypt but has Canadian citizenship. He arrives in a great moment with nine wins in a row and he has not lost since 2018, so he has a great confidence despite not being the favorite in the fight. 

In the case of Toussaint, he has 15 wins, 2 losses and 7 knockouts. For his part, Kalunga has a record of 11 wins, 2 losses and 3 knockouts.



Source link

Tags

About World Boxing Association

Check Also

Greatness Awaits Isaac "Pitbull" Cruz

Greatness Awaits Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz

The Mexican superstar seeks to add to his country’s rich boxing legacy when he challenges …

© Copyright 2000 - 2024, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved