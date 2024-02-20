Toussaint takes on Kalunga this Friday in New York City  – World Boxing Association

Wendy Toussaint and Mponda Kalunga will contest the World Boxing Association (WBA) Continental USA super welterweight belt this Friday at the Paramount Theatre in New York.

Toussaint, a native of Haiti and U.S. citizen, is coming off a unanimous decision win over Jerome Jones, whom he knocked out in the third round on October 28. The 32-year-old fighter is not at his best in terms of results but he feels he is in top shape and only a win is worth it in this bout.

Kalunga was born in Egypt but has Canadian citizenship. He arrives in a great moment with nine wins in a row and he has not lost since 2018, so he has a great confidence despite not being the favorite in the fight.

In the case of Toussaint, he has 15 wins, 2 losses and 7 knockouts. For his part, Kalunga has a record of 11 wins, 2 losses and 3 knockouts.



