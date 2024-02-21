Home / Boxing News / Ancajas held public workout before his fight with Inoue  – World Boxing Association

Jerwin Ancajas did his public workout on Tuesday as part of the promotion ahead of his Saturday bout against World Boxing Association (WBA) bantamweight champion Takuma Inoue in Kokugikan, Tokyo. 

The Filipino will challenge the Japanese in a 118-pound bout and is already on Japanese soil. His first official activity was this workout, where he was with his team doing some moves, posing for the cameras and answering questions to the press. 

Ancajas said he felt in great physical condition and very motivated about the possibility of becoming world champion again. He emphasized that he has a clear strategy for the fight and that his goal is to leave the ring with the black and gold belt in his hands. 

Last week, Inoue did this public workout and he also stepped into the ring and showed a little of what he has for the fight. Now they have the official press conference and the weigh-in on Friday, which will qualify them to fight. 

Inoue has a record of 18 wins, 1 loss and 4 knockouts, while Ancajas has 34 wins, 3 setbacks, 2 draws and 23 knockouts.



