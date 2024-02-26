Cruz showed his class and retained his WBA belt  – World Boxing Association

Andy Cruz showed his class this Saturday night and defeated Brayan Zamarripa by unanimous decision at the Caribe Royale Hotel, Orlando, to retain his World Boxing Association (WBA) Continental Latin America Lightweight crown.

The Cuban came to his third professional fight and made a great exhibition against an experienced opponent, whom he dominated with 100-90 scorecards by the three judges in a 10-round bout.

Cruz has shown all the skills that have earned him a reputation as a great fighter in his amateur career, and has also demonstrated a tremendous ability to adapt to the professional style with some truly impressive performances.

The 28-year-old fighter showed elite defense and his opponent was barely able to connect on 13% of his punches, according to Compubox stats, highlighting his ability to dodge punches and the incredible defense he possesses.

But Cruz was not only dedicated to defend himself but he threw almost triple the amount of punches of his opponent, exceeding 600. He worked very well with his power punches and gave a great show from every point of view to demonstrate that he is a complete fighter.

The Matanzas native won his third professional fight and remains undefeated with a knockout, while Zamarripa dropped to 14 wins and 3 losses.



