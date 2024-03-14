Radivoje Kalajdzic crowned in Plant City – World Boxing Association

In Wednesday night’s main event, Serbian Radivoje Kalajdzic was crowned World Boxing Association Continental North America Lightweight champion after defeating Cuban Sullivan Barrera by knockout in the last round.

A fight between two veterans of the ring brought the special spice of Barrera’s return after more than three years of inactivity. The tune-up bout treated the audience to a spectacle of endurance, consistency and precision and the most dramatic finish when it seemed the judges would deliver the verdict.

Barrera’s right hand in round 3 kept the 32 year old Serbian on his toes and he patiently built up what he managed to achieve seconds before the final bell.

Barrera at 42 and with an extensive inactivity on his back, once again showed his courage until Kalajdzic’s determination was greater.

This is how Kalajdzic, now with 29 victories, 21 won by fast track and only 2 defeats, won the black and gold WBA Continental belt of North America and returns to dream with a new world chance.



