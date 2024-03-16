WBA wishes Roberto Duran a prompt recovery  – World Boxing Association

The World Boxing Association sends its best wishes to the legend Roberto “Hands of Stone” Duran, who is going through a complicated health condition, as reported by his entourage through the Panamanian’s social networks.

Duran is one of the greatest living legends of boxing, and a great WBA champion who has been an ally in dozens of activities of the pioneer organization, always ready to be part of the events organized by the oldest body in the world.

The entity has been in constant communication with Durán’s entourage, who is in the hospital and is undergoing the respective tests to know the situation. In the communication it was reported that it is a complete atrioventricular, a heart condition.

The pioneer organization wishes a speedy recovery to the champion and that he may soon be able to resume his activities as the great world figure he is.



