Clara Lescurat will defend her title again in April – World Boxing Association

The 115-pound champion of the World Boxing Association will have another international presentation. On April 24 she will seek a new defense against Australian Linn Sandstrom in Sydney, Australia.

Lescurat is coming off her third successful defense on February 24 against Mexican Regina Chavez in what was a challenging fight for the ecumenical in her hometown of Buenos Aires.

Thus, “Clarita”, she increased her number to 10 wins with 4 knockouts to remain undefeated and as one of the only two world champions representing Argentina today.

For her part, Sandstrom, 32 years old, born in Sweden but based in Australia, will arrive at the match with 8 fights won with 2 before the limit, 2 losses and 2 draws.

For the boxer from Australia, this will be her most important challenge. Despite not having had a good start to her career, after the fourth presentation she has managed to remain undefeated in her last 8 fights, including her last one against Arisara Wisetwongsa in an eliminator on January 25 in Thailand.



