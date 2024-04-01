Linares supervised his first WBA world title fight – World Boxing Association

Former world champion Jorge Linares made his debut as World Boxing Association (WBA) fight supervisor this weekend during the Gilberto Ramirez vs. Arsen Goulamirian showdown in Inglewood, California.

If anything has characterized the “Golden Boy” during his life and career, it is his versatility and his ability to adapt to different roles both inside and outside of the sport. After his official retirement last year, he has taken the leap as a coach and also as an ambassador for the pioneering organization.

On this occasion he was appointed as the supervisor of the WBA cruiserweight world title fight, a role for which he has been training and in which he fulfilled all the steps from the previous week until the day of the fight in a satisfactory manner.

Linares emphasized that he felt comfortable in this role and his influence was evident inside and outside the ring when working with local authorities, boxers and promoters this weekend.

The WBA is proud that the stars of the sport continue to join its ranks after their retirements as active boxers. Linares has been its most recent ambassador and has now made his first supervision. Juan “Baby Bull” Diaz, a former fighter has also served as a supervisor, as well as Kina Malpartida, a former fighter who is now the director of the women’s championship committee.

The pioneer organization will continue working on the integration of former fighters to the boxing world, and will continue training them for different roles since they have a lot of experience and knowledge to contribute, in addition to serving as inspiration for those who are active.



