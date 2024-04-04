William Foster returned to winning ways in March  – World Boxing Association

Super featherweight fighter William Foster returned to winning ways at the end of March and is ranked 14th in the World Boxing Association (WBA) rankings. The American defeated Lucas Mignoni on March 23 by technical knockout to continue his professional career.

The Connecticut native had his winning streak snapped in November 2023 when he lost a majority decision to Henry LeBron in a bout in Stateline, Nevada, but despite the loss he did not pause and continued to work to get back on track as soon as possible.

Foster has been a professional since 2015 and has been gaining space in a division full of talent. He has a great ability to adapt inside the ring and has defeated opponents with good records such as Edwin De Los Santos or Donald Smith in his time.

The 30-year-old fighter aims to keep moving up and get a title shot in the future, so he has no plans to stop and wants to get back in the ring soon.

With his last victory, he reached 17 in his professional career and has only 1 loss, while he has knocked out 11 of the opponents he has defeated.



