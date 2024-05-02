Jonathan Hernandez will defend Fedelatin title against Mariano Sandoval  – World Boxing Association

This Saturday, May 4, the undefeated Venezuelan, Jonathan ¨Fino¨ Hérnandez will make his fourth defense of the World Boxing Association (WBA) Welterweight Fedelatin belt against the tough Argentinean, Mariano Agustín Sandoval.

The 10-round 147-pound bout will be the main event of the evening to be held at the Luna Park Stadium, Buenos Aires, Argentina. The main event will be between Evelin Nazarena Bermudez (19-1-1) and Jessica Basulto Salazar (12-1). In addition, it will be broadcast live on TyC Sports.

Jonathan Hérnandez News

Born in Cantaura, Venezuela, Jonathan José Hernández, had a very positive 2023 with a lot of activity in the ring, winning the five bouts he fought. In January he defeated Marcelo Agustin Puebla (6-4) from Argentina by unanimous decision, two months later he won again, this time by knockout against Dario Domingo Soto (3-3-1).

In April he won the Fedelatin title with a fifth round knockout victory over his compatriot Kelvinyer Salazar (19-2-1), taking away his perfect performance in the ring. Then, he made the first defense, where he won by knockout in the fifth round against Marcelo Gabriel Sanchez (8-5-3) and to close 2023 he won by knockout against the Colombian, Alan Baleta (7-1-1).

Hernandez (12-0 / 8 KO), 28 years old, already saw action during 2024 where he defeated Elias Mauricio Haedo (15-5) by unanimous decision. It is worth mentioning that ¨Fino¨ has a knockout percentage above 60%. Likewise, he accumulates a streak of four consecutive victories by knockout before the fifth round.

Current status of Mariano Sandoval

The native of San Martin, Buenos Aires, Argentina, Mariano Agustin Sandoval, will face his second fight in 2024, last February he won by unanimous decision against his countryman, Jorge Sabastian Cardozo (3-4-1).

Last year he stepped into the ring twice, starting in March winning by majority decision against Blas Fernando Fortuna (2-4-1), later, in November he lost by decision against his compatriot, Guido Joel Romero (8-5-1). The 28-year-old Sandoval (8-2 / 3 KO) has a low knockout percentage of 37%, while he has three wins and two losses in his most recent outings.



