MATCHROOM GROUP AND PITCH INTERNATIONAL STRIKES NEW GLOBAL PARTNERSHIP AND INVESTMENT

Matchroom Sport is delighted to announce today a ground-breaking, global partnership with industry-leading sports marketing agency, Pitch International.

The landmark deal sees Pitch International complete a significant investment to bring a new strategic alignment between the pioneering sports entities.

The alliance promises to futureproof Matchroom’s position as a global market leader in the world of sport – with a view to collaborating on international media rights, huge global events and major sports sponsorships across the Matchroom Group portfolio including Matchroom Boxing, the Professional Darts Corporation, World Snooker and Matchroom MultiSport.

As part of this historic agreement, Pitch International will acquire a minority stake holding in Matchroom Sport with the founding Hearn family retaining majority control.

Founded in 1982, Matchroom Sport now promotes more than 600 event days and over 2400 hours of original programming per year throughout the world and over the past four decades has become one of the largest suppliers of sports content globally.

Pitch International, founded 20 years ago in 2004 by Paul McGrath and Jon Owen, is renowned for its representation of global media rights, management and delivery of sports events and hospitality, sponsorship advisory services and the production of critically acclaimed sports films and documentaries.

Matchroom Sport Chairman, Eddie Hearn said: “I am delighted to welcome Pitch International to the Matchroom family. When my Dad founded our business over 40 years ago in a snooker hall in Romford, Essex, we never expected to be in this position today as a global leader in sports promotion and events. Today, he stands as a proud President as we plan for sustained success and continued global growth across Matchroom Sport. As our company continues to evolve, Pitch International’s investment will help us unlock many more exciting milestones and, ultimately, enhance our formidable reputation as market leaders and innovators.“

Matchroom Sport President, Barry Hearn OBE said: “This unique partnership with Pitch International heralds a momentous day for Matchroom – and it lays the foundations for our future growth and success. For over 40 years we have changed the game beyond my wildest expectations. I am confident that now, with this significant investment, our family business will be propelled to greater heights as we bring the best talent together to deliver world class events and unrivalled entertainment to sports fans for many more years to come.”



Pitch International Executive Chairman, Oliver Slipper said: “I have worked with Matchroom for over 20 years and have the upmost respect for the incredible business they have built. Together this deal strengthens both Pitch International and Matchroom and I am excited to work together to create new sports events, further globalise our respective audiences and continue the outstanding growth both companies have achieved in the last decade.”