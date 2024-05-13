Usyk-Fury seeks first undisputed heavyweight champion in quarter-century  – World Boxing Association

The fight between Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury to be held this Saturday at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, will be historic for many reasons. The first time in 25 years that two heavyweight fighters will dispute the four heavyweight titles and will be the best of the moment in the category.

The event organized by Riyadh Season will have in its star attraction one of the most anticipated fights of the year. Usyk, owner of the World Boxing Association (WBA) belt, in addition to the WBO and IBF, will face Fury, who holds the WBC belt, in the first undisputed heavyweight bout since 1999, when Lennox Lewis and Evander Holyfield faced each other.

Initially the fight was scheduled to take place on February 17, but an injury to Fury forced the bout to be postponed and made the wait a little longer. But luckily for the fans, we are now entering fight week and both teams are already in Arabian lands for this great event.

Usyk comes from knocking out Daniel Dubois last August 26 in a dramatic fight in which he took a low blow but managed to recover to get the win. The 37-year-old Ukrainian will be making the third defense of his crown of the pioneering body and in the process aims to keep the only one missing from his collection.

In Fury’s case, he is coming off a fight against Mixed Martial Arts star Francis Ngannou last October. It was a tough fight for the Brit as he went to the canvas in the third round and had to deal with an aggressive opponent to get a win on the cards in the end.

This week will be a boxing party in Saudi Arabia with a schedule that will officially start on Tuesday with the official arrivals of the fighters. On Wednesday both will have public workouts, while on Thursday will be the press conference and on Friday the weigh-in ceremony.

Usyk has 21 wins, no losses and 14 knockouts, while Fury has 34 wins, no losses, 1 draw and 24 knockouts.



