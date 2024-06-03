Lamanna vs Abreu this Saturday for the WBA Gold Title  – World Boxing Association

Thomas Lamanna and Juan Carlos Abreu will step into the ring this Saturday to fight for the World Boxing Association (WBA) middleweight gold belt at Bally’s Atlantic City, Atlantic City, New York.

The American and the Dominican will be in the main fight of an event that will have several interesting fights of good talents.

Lamanna, who has experience in world title fights, will have the opportunity to fight for this gold belt and intends to achieve the goal as the star fighter of the night.

The 32-year-old fighter comes in on a seven-fight winning streak, four of which have been by knockout and has not lost since 2021 when he succumbed to Erislandy Lara.

On the other side will be the veteran Abreu, who at 36 years of age is looking to spring a surprise. The native of La Romana has won three of his last four fights and has faced good level opponents such as Jaron Ennis, Jamal James or Alexander Besputin.

Lamanna has a record of 37 wins, 5 losses, 1 draw and 16 knockouts, while Abreu has 26 wins, 7 losses, 1 draw and 24 knockouts.



