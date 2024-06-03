Bivol demolished Zinad and retained his WBA crown  – World Boxing Association

Dmitry Bivol showed his most devastating version and knocked out Malik Zinad in six rounds this weekend in Riyadh to successfuly defend his WBA Super Light Heavyweight Championship in the big event organized by the Riyadh Season.

The fight was part of this great 5v5 event and the Russian pulled out all his tools to beat the Libyan challenger by technical knockout in the fourth fight of the card.

Bivol looked aggressive from the opening bell with combinations of punches up and to the body, while moving forward at all times in search of his opponent with the clear objective of defining the fight before the 12 rounds.

In the very first round he managed to knock down his opponent and started to move the fight in his favor to connect a great combination in the sixth round that forced the referee to stop the actions due to Zinad’s bad physical condition.

The Riyadh Season continues to generate great events and tonight was no exception. A great show and excellent fights were seen in this Matchroom Boxing and Queensberry Promotions showdown that was masterminded by the chairman of the General Entertainment Authority and Royal Advisor to the Saudi Arabian Court, Turki Alalshikh.

Following the bout, it was announced that the undisputed light heavyweight title fight between Bivol and Artur Beterbiev is scheduled for October 12 as part of the Riyadh Season.

Bivol reached 23 wins, no losses and 12 knockouts, while Zinad left his record at 22 wins and 1 loss.



