Crocker defeated Walker in big fight in Birmingham  – World Boxing Association

Lewis Crocker won the World Boxing Association (WBA) International welterweight belt by defeating Conah Walker by unanimous decision this weekend at the Resorts World Arena in Birmingham, United Kingdom. 

Crocker won on cards of 96-93, 96-93 and 95-94 in what was the best fight of the evening and left everyone satisfied with the pace and hard work of both fighters. 

It was a fight of fierce exchanges and great moments that lifted the audience to their seats on multiple occasions during the 10 rounds in which the fight took place. 

In the end, Crocker was able to come out on top in a close decision after being the better fighter at several points during the evenly matched fight. The winner left his record at 20 wins, no losses and 11 knockouts, while Walker improved his record to 13 wins, 2 losses, 1 draw and 5 knockouts.



