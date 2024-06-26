Pierce meets Sanmartin for WBA Continental Americas belt – World Boxing Association

Elijah Pierce and Jose Sanmartin will fight for the World Boxing Association (WBA) Continental Americas super bantamweight belt on Friday at the Overtime Elite Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

The American and Colombian will clash for the vacant regional title of the pioneer organization in the main event, which will be very important for the careers of both fighters.

Pierce is a 27-year-old fighter who is on a hot streak with 10 wins in a row between 2019 and the present. An Oklahoma City native, he has made Atlanta his home and has his last three fights in this city with good wins leading up to this opportunity.

He will face 31-year-old Colombian veteran Sanmartin, who is coming in with no good recent results, but has made some good fights against notable opponents along the way. He has fought the likes of Kevin Gonzalez, Mauricio Lara and Shabaz Masoud, so he has the experience for this type of fight.

Pierce comes in with a record of 19 wins, 2 losses and 16 knockouts, while Sanmartin has 35 wins, 8 losses, 1 draw and 21 knockouts.



