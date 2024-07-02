O2 UPDATE – FIVE TITLE FIGHTS ON JULY 27

A STELLAR UNDERCARD has been set for the big heavyweight showdown between Joe Joyce and Derek Chisora at The O2 on Saturday July 27, headed up by two potential thrillers involving Dennis McCann and Ryan Garner.

The vacant EBU European super bantamweight title will be on the line for what should be an epic rematch between British, Commonwealth and WBO Intercontinental champion Dennis ‘The Menace’ McCann (15-0-1, 8 KOs) and Ionut Baluta (16-4-1, 3), with the pair having had to settle for a draw in their York Hall shootout in August of last year.

Then at super featherweight, Ryan ‘The Piranha’ Garner (14-0, 8) will defend his WBC International title against the experienced and world ranked Archie Sharp (24-0, 9), with the winner homing in on world title contention.

Tipped by many as the future face of the heavyweight division, Moses Itauma (9-0, 7) will defend his WBO Intercontinental championship against former world title challenger Mariusz Wach (38-10, 20). ‘The Viking’ from Poland has shared a ring with names such as Wladimir Klitschko, Alexander Povetkin and Dillian Whyte across a near 20-year professional career.

Jumping on the title trail will be the ‘Sugar Boy’, undefeated super featherweight Royston Barney-Smith (10-0, 5), who will take on the unbeaten Colombian Brian Barajas (7-0-1, 3) for the vacant WBO Youth Championship.

Also up against an undefeated opponent is Raven Chapman (8-0, 2), who will defend her WBC International featherweight title against another Colombian in Johanna Sarabia (10-0, 6).

Sean Noakes (7-0, 4) is matched with the Southern Area champion Inder Bassi (11-1, 1).

Unbeaten young featherweight Umar Khan (9-0, 1) will fight over six rounds on a night that will also mark the Queensberry debut of super lightweight newcomer Aadam Hamed (1-0).

“This is another corker of a card, coming just a week after The Magnificent Seven in Birmingham,” said promoter Frank Warren. “It is another card of extraordinary depth, title fights and 50-50 matches between unbeaten fighters.

“It is a night where young fighters, who have been with us right from the beginning, take significant steps in their careers and get the chance to demonstrate why they will be considered world championship contenders in the not too distant future.

“It will be a bumper night of top quality action and one not to be missed.”