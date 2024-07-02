Resolution of the female super bantamweight championship  – World Boxing Association

The World Boxing Association(WBA), through its Women’s Championships Committee, has decided to vacate the super bantamweight belt due to the positive result to banned substances of the Mexican Erika Cruz.

In the same resolution, it is ordered that Nazarena Romero, first in the ranking, must fight for the vacant crown against the next available ranked fighter in the list of the category.

Last May 11, Cruz, then champion, faced Romero herself in Mexico defending her crown. The bout resulted in a draw and the belt went to Cruz. However, on May 31, a positive doping result from the champion was revealed.

From the exposure of the results, two “A” sample tests were carried out, both being positive for 3 different substances (Stanozololol metabolites 16b-hydroxystanozololol / 3′- hydroxystanozolo and furosemide) with concentrations higher than those allowed by WADA (World Anti-Doping Agency).

The athlete was informed of the resolution adopted by the WBA on June 5 pending the opening of the “B” sample for which Cruz had 15 days available, following the report of the second analysis of the “A” sample which was on May 31. Since this step has not been carried out and the World Boxing Association has not found convincing support in the requests for review by the athlete, and that the World Boxing Association has considered, it has been decided to suspend the super bantamweight world ranking and leave the crown vacant until then in the hands of Cruz.

The “B” sample will be available in the laboratory for 180 days, according to WADA, and if within that period of time Erika Cruz does not show up for the opening of the sample, 6 more months may be added to the suspension.

Being Nazarena Romero the first in the super bantamweight ranking, she will be able to dispute the title again, but now against the next to her in the ranking who would be Mayerlin Rivas. The period for the dispute between the two with the crown at stake will be 120 days that began to run on June 5 and runs until October 20.



