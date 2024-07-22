Home / Press Releases / VERGIL ORTIZ JR. AND SERHII BOHACHUK TO HOST LOS ANGELES MEDIA WORKOUT

VERGIL ORTIZ JR. AND SERHII BOHACHUK TO HOST LOS ANGELES MEDIA WORKOUT

Golden Boy Promotions 4 hours ago Press Releases

THE WBC INTERIM SUPER WELTERWEIGHT WORLD TITLE CLASH IS SCHEDULED FOR SATURDAY, AUGUST 10, 2024 AT MICHELOB ULTRA ARENA AT MANDALAY BAY RESORT AND CASINO IN LAS VEGAS, EXCLUSIVELY LIVE ON DAZN
WHO:
SERHII BOHACHUK – Current WBC Interim Super Welterweight World Champion
VERGIL ORTIZ JR. – Undefeated Super Welterweight World Title Contender 

WHEN: Tuesday, July 23, 2024
10:00 a.m. PT – Media Arrival / Breakfast Begins
11:00 a.m. PT – Media Workout Begins 

WHERE:
Golden Boy HQ
626 Wilshire Blvd – 1st Floor GymLos Angeles, CA 90017 
Note: Parking will be validated; please park at office garage and enter through Hope entrance 

MEDIA RSVP: https://forms.gle/u2Zx5DutYFfUmeiM9

WHAT:
The undefeated knockout monster Vergil Ortiz Jr. (21-0, 21 KOs) of Grand Prairie, Texas and Vinitza, Ukraine’s WBC Interim Super Welterweight World Champion Serhii “El Flaco” Bohachuk (24-1, 23 KOs) will host a media workout on Tuesday, July 23 at Golden Boy HQ to discuss their upcoming fight for Bohachuk’s WBC Interim Super Welterweight World Championship title.

The world championship fight is presented by Golden Boy Promotions in association with 360 Promotions and TGB Promotions. It is scheduled for 12-rounds and is set to take place at the Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas on Saturday, August 10, 2024. The exclusive fight night will be broadcast worldwide on DAZN beginning at 5:00 p.m. PT.

Media credentials will be handled by MagnaMedia. Media credential applications are due by July 31. Media can access the link for credentials HERE
### Bohachuk vs. Ortiz Jr. is a 12-round fight for the WBC Interim Super Welterweight World Championship presented by Golden Boy Promotions in association with 360 Promotions and TGB Promotions. The fight will take place on Saturday, August 10 at the Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas and will be streamed live worldwide on DAZN.

Tickets starting at $34 plus applicable fees for Bohachuk vs. Ortiz Jr. are on sale now. A limited amount of Golden Boy VIP Experience tickets will also be available for purchase with exclusive merchandise and fight night upgrades included. Standard and VIP tickets can be purchased at AXS.com or GoldenBoyPromotions.com

For more information, visit www.goldenboypromotions.com and DAZN.com. Follow on Twitter @GoldenBoyBoxing and @DAZNBoxing. Become a fan on Facebook at www.facebook.com/GoldenBoy and https://www.facebook.com/DAZN. Follow on Instagram @GoldenBoy and @DAZNBoxing. Follow the conversation using #OrtizLawson 

CONTACTS:
Jane Murcia, Golden Boy, (310) 871-7525Fred Mellor, DAZN, Fred.Mellor@dazn.com / +4407818865313Katharine Sherrer, MGM Resorts International, ksherrer@mgmresorts.comBernie Bahrmasel, 360 Promotions, (773) 592-2986, berniebahrmasel@yahoo.com

