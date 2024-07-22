VERGIL ORTIZ JR. AND SERHII BOHACHUK TO HOST LOS ANGELES MEDIA WORKOUT

|THE WBC INTERIM SUPER WELTERWEIGHT WORLD TITLE CLASH IS SCHEDULED FOR SATURDAY, AUGUST 10, 2024 AT MICHELOB ULTRA ARENA AT MANDALAY BAY RESORT AND CASINO IN LAS VEGAS, EXCLUSIVELY LIVE ON DAZN
|WHO:
SERHII BOHACHUK – Current WBC Interim Super Welterweight World Champion
VERGIL ORTIZ JR. – Undefeated Super Welterweight World Title Contender
WHEN: Tuesday, July 23, 2024
WHERE:
WHAT:
The world championship fight is presented by Golden Boy Promotions in association with 360 Promotions and TGB Promotions. It is scheduled for 12-rounds and is set to take place at the Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas on Saturday, August 10, 2024. The exclusive fight night will be broadcast worldwide on DAZN beginning at 5:00 p.m. PT.
Tickets starting at $34 plus applicable fees for Bohachuk vs. Ortiz Jr. are on sale now. A limited amount of Golden Boy VIP Experience tickets will also be available for purchase with exclusive merchandise and fight night upgrades included. Standard and VIP tickets can be purchased at AXS.com or GoldenBoyPromotions.com.
CONTACTS:
