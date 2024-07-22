VERGIL ORTIZ JR. AND SERHII BOHACHUK TO HOST LOS ANGELES MEDIA WORKOUT

WHEN: Tuesday, July 23, 2024

10:00 a.m. PT – Media Arrival / Breakfast Begins

11:00 a.m. PT – Media Workout Begins

WHERE:

Golden Boy HQ

626 Wilshire Blvd – 1st Floor GymLos Angeles, CA 90017

Note: Parking will be validated; please park at office garage and enter through Hope entrance

MEDIA RSVP: https://forms.gle/u2Zx5DutYFfUmeiM9

WHAT:

The undefeated knockout monster Vergil Ortiz Jr. (21-0, 21 KOs) of Grand Prairie, Texas and Vinitza, Ukraine’s WBC Interim Super Welterweight World Champion Serhii “El Flaco” Bohachuk (24-1, 23 KOs) will host a media workout on Tuesday, July 23 at Golden Boy HQ to discuss their upcoming fight for Bohachuk’s WBC Interim Super Welterweight World Championship title.

The world championship fight is presented by Golden Boy Promotions in association with 360 Promotions and TGB Promotions. It is scheduled for 12-rounds and is set to take place at the Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas on Saturday, August 10, 2024. The exclusive fight night will be broadcast worldwide on DAZN beginning at 5:00 p.m. PT.

Media credentials will be handled by MagnaMedia. Media credential applications are due by July 31. Media can access the link for credentials HERE.